Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $16,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,868 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $18,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 585 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $892,000. Proem Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $1,764,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 30,304 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $21,384,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.99.

Shares of TSLA traded down $21.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $618.71. 33,852,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,682,969. The firm has a market cap of $593.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,242.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $721.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $606.76. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.28 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total value of $25,563,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 621,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,821,800.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total transaction of $1,047,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,128,739.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,663 shares of company stock valued at $57,326,342 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

