Tether Reaches Market Cap of $40.52 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 28th. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Tether token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC on exchanges. Tether has a market cap of $40.52 billion and approximately $71.62 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00057359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006648 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.80 or 0.00221517 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $492.81 or 0.00888945 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00050923 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00078107 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00028193 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether’s genesis date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 42,436,290,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,475,941,170 tokens. Tether’s official website is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tether Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

