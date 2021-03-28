The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,896,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $986,388,000 after acquiring an additional 400,764 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,087,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,124,000 after purchasing an additional 38,968 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,520,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,812,000 after purchasing an additional 82,405 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,633,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $170,671,000 after buying an additional 155,979 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,371,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $153,697,000 after buying an additional 202,961 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $74.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of 69.45 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.25 and a 1 year high of $76.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.83.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.7175 per share. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.23%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.96.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.