The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Stake Increased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,970 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,627,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $337,833,000 after purchasing an additional 244,357 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 29.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,634,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,001,000 after acquiring an additional 820,989 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 11.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,067,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,231,000 after acquiring an additional 208,512 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 820,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,342,000 after acquiring an additional 121,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 586.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 733,909 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,265,000 after acquiring an additional 626,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $27.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.42 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.25 and its 200-day moving average is $24.59. The Chemours Company has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $29.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.99.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. The Chemours’s payout ratio is presently 39.84%.

CC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered The Chemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Chemours from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.36.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

