The Force Protocol Trading Down 29.9% This Week (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. The Force Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, The Force Protocol has traded 29.9% lower against the US dollar. One The Force Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00011108 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $282.36 or 0.00507919 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002052 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Force Protocol Coin Profile

The Force Protocol (CRYPTO:FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

