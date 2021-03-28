The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Short Interest Down 61.9% in March

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 61.9% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 17,844 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000.

GGZ traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $14.39. 12,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,171. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.19. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.72 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%.

About The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

