The Graph Tops One Day Volume of $407.09 Million (GRT)

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 28th. The Graph has a total market cap of $2.02 billion and $407.09 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, The Graph has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One The Graph token can currently be purchased for about $1.62 or 0.00002936 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Graph Token Profile

The Graph is a token. It launched on December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,666,867 tokens. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

Buying and Selling The Graph

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

