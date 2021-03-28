The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.23.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HIG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $67.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $30.26 and a 1 year high of $69.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.54 and a 200-day moving average of $46.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $6,298,215.00. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $324,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,509,000. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

