The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Position Boosted by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $8,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,230,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,036,000 after buying an additional 10,380,236 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,172,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,294,000 after buying an additional 2,419,345 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,059,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,118,000 after buying an additional 2,262,346 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in The Kroger by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,254,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,663 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its position in The Kroger by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,491,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,348,000 after purchasing an additional 874,515 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Kroger alerts:

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $37.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The Kroger’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

KR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group cut The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.29.

In related news, Director Ronald Sargent acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 116,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,858. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $63,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,996,651 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.