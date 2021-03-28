The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325,283 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 69,463 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 4.81% of Eagle Bancorp Montana worth $6,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBMT. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 250,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 35,296 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after buying an additional 26,375 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 17,158 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 15,129 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares during the period. 42.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 4,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $97,739.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 230,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,822,215.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $25.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.83.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $23.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

