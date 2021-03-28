The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,758 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of AGCO worth $7,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in AGCO by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in AGCO by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in AGCO by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $579,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in AGCO by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 557,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,435,000 after buying an additional 162,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

In other AGCO news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total value of $118,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,775.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $558,980. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $142.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.79, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $42.84 and a 52-week high of $148.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.45.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AGCO from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

