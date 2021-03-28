The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,860 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.12% of United Therapeutics worth $8,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 440,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,493,000 after purchasing an additional 171,218 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 364.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,724,000 after purchasing an additional 158,861 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,790,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 143,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,736,000 after acquiring an additional 78,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,157,000 after acquiring an additional 32,747 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright upgraded United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.57.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $171.21 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $88.54 and a twelve month high of $181.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.04 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 33.25%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $357,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

