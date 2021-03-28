The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,669 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,539 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.12% of ITT worth $7,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITT. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ITT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 2,965.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $265,209.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $90.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.89. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $90.75.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $708.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.72 million. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITT. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.43.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

