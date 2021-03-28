The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,025 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.12% of Stericycle worth $7,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stericycle by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 80,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Stericycle by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Stericycle by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Stericycle by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Stericycle by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 223,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,516,000 after purchasing an additional 12,543 shares during the period.

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $67.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. Stericycle, Inc. has a one year low of $41.10 and a one year high of $79.50.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05). Stericycle had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $655.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.48 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

