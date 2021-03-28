The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,779 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.19% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $7,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 609,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,036,000 after buying an additional 49,424 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 600.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 125,710 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 171,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 25,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

HR opened at $30.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.92. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $34.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.53). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $125.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 75.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

In other news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $344,280.00. Also, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $354,857.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,287 shares in the company, valued at $4,813,897. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

