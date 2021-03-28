The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,679 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,489 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.18% of KBR worth $7,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Snyder Capital Management L P purchased a new position in KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,716,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in KBR by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,724,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,282,000 after purchasing an additional 850,878 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in KBR by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,590,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,114,000 after purchasing an additional 821,575 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in KBR by 857.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 702,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 629,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in KBR by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,191,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,711,000 after purchasing an additional 465,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Get KBR alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $37.09 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.20.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 23.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of KBR from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.86.

In other news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $72,261.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,043. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.