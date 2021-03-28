The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,093 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.12% of PVH worth $7,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in PVH by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PVH by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in PVH by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in PVH by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in PVH by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PVH. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PVH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PVH from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PVH from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.90.

NYSE:PVH opened at $101.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.51. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $110.89.

In other PVH news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total value of $2,517,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

