The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $6.86 Million Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,966 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.12% of Leggett & Platt worth $6,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEG. Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,894,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 50.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 975,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,202,000 after acquiring an additional 327,366 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 163.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 466,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,675,000 after acquiring an additional 289,367 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 17.9% in the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,931,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 509.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 232,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,302,000 after acquiring an additional 194,407 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $428,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,804.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Leggett & Platt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

NYSE LEG opened at $46.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $22.27 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

