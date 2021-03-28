The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $6.92 Million Holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,430 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.13% of Everbridge worth $6,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Everbridge by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $125.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Everbridge, Inc. has a one year low of $95.40 and a one year high of $178.98. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.67 and a beta of 0.75.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.48 million. Equities research analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.08.

In other Everbridge news, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.48, for a total value of $140,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 14,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $1,860,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,026 shares of company stock valued at $3,701,145. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

