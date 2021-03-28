The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $7.45 Million Stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 209.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,567 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.18% of Neogen worth $7,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 2.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 29.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 43.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 19,205 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 336.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the third quarter worth about $677,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 11,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $913,751.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,033.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce Papesh sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $597,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,094.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,640 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,193. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $87.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.38. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 76.54, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $57.15 and a 52-week high of $89.32.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $116.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.72 million. Neogen had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

