The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $7.50 Million Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 31,537 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.12% of Exelixis worth $7,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,387,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $629,948,000 after acquiring an additional 761,170 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,767,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,295,000 after acquiring an additional 64,458 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 3,548,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,750,000 after acquiring an additional 273,913 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,395,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,309,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,095 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXEL stock opened at $22.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.97. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXEL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.82.

In other news, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $439,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,321.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $1,320,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 444,097 shares of company stock valued at $9,866,722. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

