The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $7.86 Million Stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,112,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,587 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.44% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $7,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 398,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 135,812 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 277,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 79,778 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 101,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 47,612 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,948,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,075,000 after purchasing an additional 388,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGY opened at $11.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average is $7.74. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $13.35.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 199.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $149.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.29 million. Research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $198,628,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MGY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. MKM Partners downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.48.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

