The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Position in Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 5.00% of Level One Bancorp worth $7,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LEVL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after buying an additional 28,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LEVL. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Level One Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEVL opened at $24.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.94. Level One Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $24.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average is $19.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $27.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.05 million. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Level One Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Level One Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Level One Bancorp’s payout ratio is 9.48%.

Level One Bancorp Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings and other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

