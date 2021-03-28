The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,038 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.12% of Casey’s General Stores worth $7,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $216.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.25 and a 12 month high of $217.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%. Analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CASY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.10.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total value of $531,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,999.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

