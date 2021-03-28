The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Makes New Investment in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 178,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,875,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Apartment Income REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIRC. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,371,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,504,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,725,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,787,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000.

Shares of AIRC opened at $45.20 on Friday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $45.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.50). Analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%.

In related news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $711,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,576.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates raised Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist cut Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.89.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

