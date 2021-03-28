The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Makes New Investment in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 124,825 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,030,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.15% of Popular as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Popular by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Popular in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Popular by 348.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Popular in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Popular in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

In other news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $115,226.00. Also, EVP Juan Guerrero sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $435,120.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $1,006,046. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $71.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.19. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.21 and a 52-week high of $75.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. Popular had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $616.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BPOP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Popular currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.17.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

Featured Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.