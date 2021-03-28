The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 2,207 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of Regency Centers worth $8,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 562.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 125,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after buying an additional 106,895 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,862,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Regency Centers news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $581,000.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REG. Compass Point raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.96.

Shares of REG opened at $57.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.71, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $60.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

