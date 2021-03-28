The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of Sealed Air worth $7,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 4.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Shares of SEE opened at $46.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.40 and a 200 day moving average of $43.30. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $23.06 and a twelve month high of $47.90.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.70%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SEE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. S&P Equity Research upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.92.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.