The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 12,345 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,345 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $7,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Logitech International by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Logitech International by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Logitech International by 125.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 14,981 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. 33.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $4,490,775.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 807,183 shares in the company, valued at $86,990,111.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,681 shares of company stock worth $13,769,404 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LOGI shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Logitech International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $103.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.93 and a 200 day moving average of $92.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.88. Logitech International S.A. has a 52-week low of $40.02 and a 52-week high of $120.24.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

