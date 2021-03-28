The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 17,333 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,333 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.12% of Kohl’s worth $7,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

NYSE:KSS opened at $58.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.81 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $64.16.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 20.58%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.28.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.