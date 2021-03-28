The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,845 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.14% of Medpace worth $6,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Medpace by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,791,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,731,000 after purchasing an additional 185,800 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Medpace by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 509,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,940,000 after buying an additional 101,346 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth $43,965,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Medpace by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,852,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Medpace by 439.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 163,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,318,000 after buying an additional 133,539 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medpace alerts:

MEDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.67.

Shares of MEDP opened at $166.03 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $177.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 50.77 and a beta of 1.35.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $259.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.41 million. Research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $192,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,930,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 266,066 shares of company stock worth $37,514,737. 26.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.