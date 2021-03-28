The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,354 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.18% of CMC Materials worth $7,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CMC Materials by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,477,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $526,123,000 after acquiring an additional 173,621 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in CMC Materials by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,511,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,868,000 after acquiring an additional 11,661 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CMC Materials by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,178,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,943,000 after acquiring an additional 20,047 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in CMC Materials by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 563,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,244,000 after acquiring an additional 24,898 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in CMC Materials by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after acquiring an additional 82,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

CCMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.56.

NASDAQ CCMP opened at $177.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. CMC Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.13 and a twelve month high of $183.00. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.67 and its 200 day moving average is $155.16.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $287.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.34 million. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This is an increase from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

In other CMC Materials news, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $656,450.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,861,451.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total value of $6,257,460.00. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

