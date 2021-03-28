The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,398 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.18% of Wingstop worth $6,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WING. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Wingstop by 3.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,478,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the third quarter worth $3,603,000. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth $974,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Wingstop by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,910,000 after buying an additional 12,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Wingstop by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $120,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,465,454.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $61,214.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,868 shares of company stock valued at $224,807. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop stock opened at $125.13 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.54 and a 52 week high of $172.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.35, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.71%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. CL King assumed coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wingstop from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cowen reduced their price target on Wingstop from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Wingstop from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.93.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

