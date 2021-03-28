The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,500 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.12% of Littelfuse worth $7,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after acquiring an additional 9,079 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 56,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,327,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

In related news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.71, for a total transaction of $626,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 276,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,348,893.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gordon Hunter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,201 shares in the company, valued at $7,473,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,212 shares of company stock worth $7,823,616 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $268.54 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.79 and a 52 week high of $287.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.67, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.40 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 28.15%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.