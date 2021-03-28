The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 25,982 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,982 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Discovery worth $7,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DISCK. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Discovery during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 761.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK opened at $35.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $66.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.26 and its 200-day moving average is $30.32.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

In related news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $463,650,000.00. 4.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

