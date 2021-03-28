The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,928 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.18% of Fox Factory worth $7,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,800,000 after acquiring an additional 26,838 shares in the last quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the fourth quarter worth about $3,826,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $7,066,906.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $579,349.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,658,736.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FOXF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Fox Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.71.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $129.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.97. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $144.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 64.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

