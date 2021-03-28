The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 6,838 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,472 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,838 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.12% of Hill-Rom worth $7,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,256,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 300,715 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Shares of HRC stock opened at $110.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $80.31 and a one year high of $117.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.48. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $741.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is presently 17.36%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.