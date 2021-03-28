The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 9,259 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,259 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.18% of ACI Worldwide worth $7,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACIW. Starboard Value LP grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 137.4% in the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,902,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837,823 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $19,034,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,340,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,941,000 after acquiring an additional 505,618 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 30.1% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 419,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,971,000 after acquiring an additional 97,100 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 238,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after acquiring an additional 91,914 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACIW stock opened at $38.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.92 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.99 and a 200-day moving average of $35.18. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $43.23.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. ACI Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACIW shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Stephens raised ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ACI Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

