The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 9,340 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,340 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of American Financial Group worth $7,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 26.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AFG stock opened at $116.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.65. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $120.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.20%.

In other American Financial Group news, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 313 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $36,642.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,264 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $150,542.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,481. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. American Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.20.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

