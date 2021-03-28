The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 9,951 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 342,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,951 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of Juniper Networks worth $7,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 330.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,016 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $25.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $27.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day moving average is $23.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $247,500.00. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $155,685.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,052 shares in the company, valued at $3,783,852.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JNPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.