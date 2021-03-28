The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Takes Position in iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 408,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.78% of iHuman as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IH. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iHuman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,734,000. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund acquired a new stake in iHuman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,838,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in iHuman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,684,000.

Separately, National Securities assumed coverage on iHuman in a report on Thursday, December 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.10 price target for the company.

NYSE:IH opened at $12.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.47. iHuman Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $31.58.

iHuman Inc provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English World, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories.

