The Restaurant Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) Short Interest Up 187.6% in March

The Restaurant Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,104,300 shares, an increase of 187.6% from the February 28th total of 731,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:RSTGF traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $1.65. 408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,533. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.56. The firm has a market cap of $331.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.43. The Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

