The Sandbox (SAND) 24 Hour Volume Hits $608.72 Million

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One The Sandbox token can now be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001457 BTC on major exchanges. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $556.12 million and approximately $608.72 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded up 45.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.60 or 0.00134228 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006817 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

SAND is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 686,821,749 tokens. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

