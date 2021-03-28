The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 74.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,571 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,322,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,852,632,000 after buying an additional 276,148 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,008,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,966,361,000 after purchasing an additional 784,637 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,024,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $705,271,000 after purchasing an additional 597,963 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 591.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,219,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,569,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,774,000 after purchasing an additional 378,810 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,647,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,976 shares of company stock worth $13,945,178. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV opened at $153.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.93. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.10 and a twelve month high of $161.18. The stock has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Several research analysts recently commented on TRV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.53.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

