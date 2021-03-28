The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) Short Interest Down 51.8% in March

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a drop of 51.8% from the February 28th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 101.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WEIGF opened at $25.00 on Friday. The Weir Group has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $28.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.34 and its 200-day moving average is $23.51.

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

