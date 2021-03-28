THEKEY (TKY) Price Down 14.3% This Week

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. One THEKEY token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, THEKEY has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $11.91 million and $527,201.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00009064 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000129 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000081 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000989 BTC.

THEKEY Token Profile

TKY is a token. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

