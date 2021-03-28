Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading 22.9% Higher Over Last Week

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $2.12 billion and $138.02 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000724 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $140.85 or 0.00253106 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00018340 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00010180 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,303.34 or 0.04139038 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006855 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00049833 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,267,499,200 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

