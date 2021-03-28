THETA (THETA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $720.55 Million

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. THETA has a total market capitalization of $12.89 billion and $720.55 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, THETA has traded 36.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One THETA token can now be bought for about $12.89 or 0.00023083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00047686 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $340.85 or 0.00610294 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00065482 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00024114 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003097 BTC.

About THETA

THETA (THETA) is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

THETA Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

