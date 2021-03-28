THORChain (RUNE) Price Up 11.8% Over Last Week

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. One THORChain coin can now be bought for approximately $6.22 or 0.00011186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $1.48 billion and $42.43 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00059194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00007164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.67 or 0.00227951 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $530.75 or 0.00955125 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00052155 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00079365 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00030126 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain launched on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 238,275,761 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

