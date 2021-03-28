Thore Cash (TCH) Trading Down 10.6% This Week

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 28th. During the last week, Thore Cash has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. One Thore Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $26,212.86 and approximately $73,010.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $191.72 or 0.00345019 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003851 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

